New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): India Youth Congress (IYC) National President Uday Bhanu Chib has been granted bail by the Duty Magistrate in the IYC protest at AI Impact Summit case on Saturday.

Advocate Sulaiman Mohammad Khan informed that the Delhi Police Crime Branch has moved an application for a 7-day extension of Chib's custody, along with two separate applications seeking remand of two accused for a 5-day and 2-day custody.

"Delhi Police Crime Branch has moved an application for extension of PC remand of National President of Youth Congress, Uday Bhanu Chib. They have sought a seven-day extension of the PC remand, and also moved two applications for remand of one of the accused for five days and the other for two days..." he said.

Further, he said that Chib was granted bail as the Delhi Crime Branch was unable to produce any solid reasons to seek the police custody of the IYC National President.

"We have also moved an application praying for the grant of bail to the National President, Uday Bhanu Chib. The Duty Magistrate was pleased enough to grant bail to Uday Bhanu Chib and has explained in the bail order we have just read that the Police Crime Branch has not been able to explain the reasons for seeking extension of PC remand to Uday Bhanu Chib..." he stated.

Certain conditions have been imposed that he has to surrender his passport and electronic gadgets before the Court, and he has to produce one surety of Rs 50,000 before the Court, Khan added.

Advocate Roopesh Singh Bhadauria highlighted that Chib was in the police custody for four days. He was initially expected to be produced before the Duty Magistrate at 6 am, but the hearing was held prior, at 1:30 am.

"This was not a fresh arrest of Uday Bhanu Chib. He had already been in the PC for four days. We received a message at 12 midnight stating that he would be produced before the Duty Magistrate around 6 am. Thankfully, we at least received a message for him, because we didn't even receive a message about the others. Then, at 12:30, we received a call saying he would be produced at 1 am. We arrived in a panic. His hearing began at 1:30..." he stated.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Delhi Police Crime Branch said eight persons, including Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib were arrested in connection with the February 20 "shirtless protest" at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. (ANI)

