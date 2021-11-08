Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 8 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday informed that they have arrested one drug peddler among 14 others from Pulwama district and have seized a huge quantity of contraband substances in three different incidents.

As per the police, 1200 ml codeine, 73 kg poppy straw, 4.45 grams of brown sugar, and 1 kg of charas was seized for their possession.

"Continuing its war against drugs, Pulwama Police arrested one dreaded drug peddler among 14 others arrested in three different incidents and seized huge quantity of contraband substances including codeine 1200ml, Poppy straw 73kgs, brown sugar 4.45gms and 1 kg of Charas," Pulwama Police tweeted. (ANI)

