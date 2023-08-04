Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 4 (ANI): As many as three jawans have been injured in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Friday.

The encounter broke out at a high reaches of the Halan forest area of Kulgam district, officials said.

"Army and Kulgam Police are carrying out the operation. Three jawans were injured and evacuated to hospital for treatment," officials said.

According to the Kashmir Zone Police, the injured are being evacuated to hospital for treatment.

"Three (03) jawans got injured in the #encounter. They are being evacuated to the hospital for treatment. Search in the area intensifies. Further details shall follow," they tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the Kashmir Zone Police informed about the beginning of the encounter at high reaches of the Halan forest area of Kulgam district and said that the Army and Kulgam police are on the job.

"Encounter has started at high reaches of Halan forest area of #Kulgam district. Army & Kulgam Police are on the job. Further details shall follow," they said in a tweet.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

