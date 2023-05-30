Jammu and Kashmir [India], May 30 (ANI): A 45-year-old man was stabbed to death by an unknown person on Tuesday in the Batamaloo area of Srinagar, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Aijaz Ahmed Bhat, who is a resident of Batmaloo.

Also Read | Wrestlers Protest: Congress Accuses Narendra Modi Government of 'Protecting' Accused of Sexual Exploitation, Questions PM's Claims on Women Security.

"Aijaz Ahmed Bhat was stabbed to death by an unknown person," the police said.

However, an FIR has been registered at Batmaloo Police Station and an investigation is underway.

Also Read | Top AI Executives Warn of ‘risk of Extinction’.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)