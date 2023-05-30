New Delhi, May 30: The Congress on Tuesday accused the Narendra Modi government of being "anti-daughter" for protecting those accused of sexual exploitation and not standing with the "daughters" who brought pride to the country.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of giving long lectures on respect for women from the Red Fort and yet protecting those accused of harassing women. UWW Threatens to Suspend Wrestling Federation of India, Says Indian Wrestlers Could be Forced to Compete Under Neutral Flag As Governing Body Condemns Wrestlers’ Detention.

Kharge's remarks came on heels of weeks-long protest by wrestlers, who on Tuesday descended in Haridwar with a plan to immerse their medals in the Ganga. Wrestlers Protest in Haridwar: Farmer Leader Naresh Tikait Takes Medals From Protesting Athletes Who Were Going To Immerse Them in Ganga, Seeks 5-Day Time (Watch Video).

He also asked why there was stubbornness on the part of the government in giving justice to the wrestlers, who have been agitating against WFI president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment charges against him.

"The daughters of India are saying that 'police and system' is no longer sacred. Everyone has seen in the last few days what has happened to the daughters who have brought laurels to the country.

"Modi ji gives a long lectures on respect for women from the Red Fort, but the one who is accused of sexual exploitation has full protection," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

"After all, what is the stubbornness, why can't daughters get justice? Why only daughters are made to stand in the dock? Why were they turned helpless to flow their medals in Ma Ganga," Kharge asked.

"Save the criminal, not 'save the daughter'. Hurt the pride of the country," the Congress chief said in another tweet. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said Sakshi Malik is the only woman to have won a medal in wrestling in the Olympics. On August 18, 2016, Sakshi raised the honour of the entire country and the tricolour, she said.

But today she has turned so helpless that she is sitting on the banks of the Ganga to immerse her medals, she said. "If this does not indicate that the government's soul is dead and the prime minister has become a dictator...then what else is this?" Shrinate asked.

"We accuse the Narendra Modi government of protecting those accused of sexual exploitation and not standing with the daughters who brought pride to the country.

"Why does Prime Minister Narendra Modi continue to provide protection to those perpetrating crime against women," she said in an interaction with reporters.

She alleged "the king" has remained silent on the appeals made to him by female wrestlers all along their protest. "We urge the daughters not to take any such step which diminishes the honour they have earned for themselves and the country. We would urge them not to throw their medals in the river," she said.

The Congress leader said history is witness that those who do not respect the honour and dignity of women are made to suffer. "We say this government is 'anti-daughter.' Why could Modi ji not break his silence and assure them of justice. And all this is being done to save just an MP who is accused of rape under the POCSO Act. Is this the respect for 'nari-shakti,'" she said, and wondered whether there will now be a positive response from the government within the five-day ultimatum given to it by the wrestlers.

She said the government which once hailed these women for their sportsmanship is now calling in question their nationalist credentials. She also said no notice has been sent by the National Commission for Women to the accused even after such grave charges.

Wrestlers have been protesting for weeks against Wrestling Federation of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh with allegations that he sexually harassed several female players, including an underage one.

Wrestlers, many of whom Olympic medal winners, were on Sunday forcibly removed by police from their protest site on Jantar Mantar where they had been camping since April 23.

The protesters reached Haridwar on Tuesday to flow their medals in the river but were stopped from doing by BKU's Naresh Tikait and other khap panchayat leaders.

The grapplers have been demanding the immediate removal and arrest of Singh, against whom Delhi Police has registered two FIRs for alleged sexual exploitation, including one under the POCSO Act.

