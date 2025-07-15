Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 15 (ANI): In a tragic accident, a tempo overturned on the Doda-Bhart road in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, killing five people and leaving 17 others injured, stated officials.

Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh said that three of the 17 injured were critical and were undergoing treatment.

"The accident occurred near Ponda... 5 are confirmed to be dead and 17 are injured... 3 are critical and all are undergoing treatment..." Singh told ANI.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, upon receiving information of the accident, sent instructions to the District Commissioner to provide all possible medical help and assistance to the injured.

He also offered condolences to the bereaved families.

"Just now spoke to DC Doda, Sh Harvinder Singh on receiving the information about a private tempo road accident in the vicinity of Bhart village, about 20 to 25 km from Doda city," the Minister's post read.

"All possible help and medical aid are being provided. DC is personally supervising the entire exercise and giving me regular updates.

Any further assistance, as required, will also be provided. My sincere condolences to the families of the deceased," the post further read.

Earlier on July 13, 10 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims were injured as after the bus they were travelling in met with an accident in the Kulgam district, said officials.

The injured were returning from the pilgrimage and were en route to Vaishno Devi when the incident occurred.

One of the injured pilgrims said the group had left early in the morning.

"10-11 people have been injured. All of us are from Madhya Pradesh. We were travelling from Amarnath to Vaishno Devi and had left at 3 am. After the accident, we were brought to the hospital. We are receiving good treatment here," he said.

Another injured pilgrim, Bhagirath from Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur, said, "I am from Mandsaur in MP. We had come for the yatra. The accident happened in Kulgam. I have sustained an injury to my eye... The arrangements here are good.

"Dr Tariq, an orthopaedic specialist at GMC Anantnag, told ANI, "We have 8-10 people here. Most of them have injuries on their head... Orthopaedically, they are all stable. After due investigations, all of them will likely be discharged in an hour... One person with chest trauma will be retained here, the rest of them will be discharged..." (ANI)

