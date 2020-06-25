Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 25 (ANI): Six people went missing after a car fell into Budh Nalla in Sangrala area of Kishtwar on Thursday, according to Rajinder Singh Tara, Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir.

"Six people missing after a car fell into Budh Nalla in Sangrala area of Kishtwar today; rescue operation underway," Tara said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

