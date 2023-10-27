Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 27 (ANI): At least 7 passengers were injured when a bus met with an accident on Ramnagar-Balandh Road in Udhampur district.

According to the Additional Superintendent of Police, Udhampur, Anwar-ul-Haq, "The incident took place on Ramnagar-Balandh Road in union territory's Udhampur district. The injured persons have been shifted to the Sub-Hospital in Ramnagar."

The official further said that an investigation into the matter is underway.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

Earlier this week, six devotees were injured after a minibus carrying passengers lost control on the Ramnagar-Ghordi road and turned upside down in the Udhampur district.

According to the Additional Superintendent of Police, Udhampur, Anwar-ul-Haq, "Six people have been injured after a mini-bus carrying pilgrims met with an accident in Nallah Ghorian in Ghordi Block of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district."

The official further said that the minibus was on its way to Marada Mata Temple in Ramnagar when it turned upside down on the Ramnagar-Ghordi road in Udhampur. (ANI)

