Jammu, Feb 5 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday approved the purchase of advanced snow clearance machinery that does not cause damage to roads, an official spokesperson said here.

The state executive committee, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary A K Mehta, approved the purchase of Rs 78.50 crore worth advanced machinery, including snow vehicles, ploughs, cutters, and front-end loaders, he said.

Also Read | AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi Over Attack on His Vehicle, Says 'Those Who Fired Bullets Were the Ones Who Killed Mahatma Gandhi'.

The traditional snow clearance machinery being used has been eroding the metalled road surface, necessitating repairs every year, the official said.

Earlier, to address this concern, the chief secretary had ordered the formation of a high-level committee for formulation of a standard operating procedure for snow clearance with a focus on reducing damage to the roads.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates 216-Feet Tall 'Statue of Equality' Commemorating 11th-Century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya in Hyderabad.

The committee considered various options and suggested purchase of modern machinery to ensure scientific snow clearance and checking recurrent repairs towards long term maintenance of quality roads in snow-bound areas of the Union territory, the spokesman said.

He said the committee had pointed out that introduction of high-end machinery would lead to savings on a long-term basis, besides reducing the need of frequent major repairs.

Further, the committee approved Rs 3.82 lakh for conducting four non-residential training courses on different themes of disaster management to promote general education and awareness on vulnerability and mitigation of disasters.

It also approved release of funds to district administrations for meeting emergency expenditures on account of disaster management, relief, rehabilitation, and reconstruction, the spokesperson said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)