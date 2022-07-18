Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 18 (ANI): With an aim to provide rural people with the right to document their residential properties so that they can use them for economic purposes, the Jammu and Kashmir administration in collaboration with district administration Udhampurhas started the drone survey of residential lands in villages across the district to issue property cards to its owners.

The exercise is being undertaken under the central government's scheme, 'Svamitva' which was launched in 2021 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the National Panchyati Raj day.

The stakeholders involved in the scheme include the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Survey of India, State Revenue department, local district authorities and several others.

"With the help of Survey of India, the drone survey of residential lands is taking place for the first time in our Udhampur district. It is bringing a lot of accuracy. Earlier we were not able to denote several things but now with the use of drone technology, they are easily detectable," Naib Tehsildar (Udhampur's Tikri village) Purab Chand told ANI.

He further added that earlier the locals could not avail the benefits of government schemes as they didn't have property cards with them but now under the Svamitva scheme, all those who are living in residential areas will be provided with property cards and which will enable them to avail the benefits of all the government schemes.

Locals in Udhampur expressed their gratitude to the central government for launching such a scheme that will empower the people in rural areas.

The Sarpanch of Sundrani Panchayat in Udhampur, Pawan Kumar Sharma said, "I express my gratitude to the central government for launching such a scheme for people in rural areas as earlier their residential properties were not registered in revenue records due to which they were not able to avail the benefits of various schemes. Moreover, the Revenue department also used to face a lot of problems whenever the farmers used to come to them to enquire about their property records."

SVAMITVA, a Central Sector Scheme of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj was nationwide launched by the Prime Minister on National Panchayati Raj Day, 24th April 2021 after the successful completion of the pilot phase of the scheme (2020-2021) in 9 states.

The scheme is a reformative step towards the establishment of clear ownership of property in rural inhabited (Abadi) areas, by mapping land parcels using drone technology and providing a 'Record of Rights' to village household owners with the issuance of legal ownership cards (Property cards/Title deeds) to the property owners.

The Scheme is implemented with the collaborative efforts of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, State Revenue Department, State Panchayati Raj Department and Survey of India.

The scheme covers multifarious aspects including facilitating monetisation of properties and enabling bank loans; reducing property-related disputes and comprehensive village-level planning. (ANI)

