Jammu, May 5 (PTI) In a major civil administration reshuffle, the Jammu and Kashmir government ordered transfers and postings of 33 bureaucrats, including 20 IAS officers, officials said.

According to the order issued late on Wednesday night, the divisional commissioner of Jammu and six deputy commissioners (DCs) are among those transferred with immediate effect.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Issues Fresh Notice to Vivek Agnihotri, Others on 2018 Suo Motu Contempt Case.

Barely 10 months after his posting as additional chief secretary (ACS), Finance, 1989-batch IAS officer Atal Dulloo was posted as ACS, Agriculture Production Department.

Vivek Bhardwaj, a 1990-batch IAS officer was posted as ACS, Finance with additional charge of administrative secretary of Industries and Commerce Department, and chairman of the Board of Professional Entrance Examination (BOPEE).

Also Read | Bihar: ‘Marriage of Gudda and Gudiya’, Say Villagers After 36-Inch Tall Groom Ties Knot With 34-Inch Bride in Bhagalpur.

Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Alok Kumar, the principal secretary of the Youth Service and Sports Department, has been given the additional charge of administrative secretary, Civil Aviation Department and civil aviation commissioner.

Senior IAS officer Ashok Kumar Parmar has been posted as principal secretary of the Jal Shakti Department. M Raju and Rashmi Singh will be the new commissioner-secretary of the Mining Department and the sales tax commissioner, respectively, the order stated.

Navin Kumar Choudhary, a 1994-batch officer who was recently raided in connection with a case, has been posted as the principal secretary of the Health and Medical Education Department, it said.

Raghav Langer, Sushma Chauhan, Bhupinder Kumar, Rajesh Kumar and Anshul Garg are among those transferred.

IAS officers Avny Lavasa, Syed Sehrish Asgar, Kritika Jyotsna, Rahul Panday, Shymbir and Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officer Khalid Jehangir have been posted as DCs of Jammu, Baramulla, Udhampur, Kathua, Ganderbal and Kupwara respectively, the order said.

Ankita Kar, IRAS, managing director, J&K Trade Promotion Organisation, is transferred and posted as additional commissioner, State Taxes (Tax Planning, Policy and Advance Ruling). She shall continue to hold the charge of the post of chief executive officer, Jammu-Srinagar Mass Rapid Transit Corporation, in addition to her own duties, till further orders, the officials said.

Pradeep Kumar, JKAS, is transferred and posted as director of Archives, Archaeology and Museums; and Rachna Sharma, JKAS, is posted as secretary of the Social Welfare Department.

Similarly, Tariq Ahmad Zargar, JKAS, is transferred and posted as director of Handloom and Handicrafts, Kashmir; Nazir Ahmad Khwaja, JKAS, is transferred and posted as regional director of Survey and Land Records (ex officio settlement officer), Srinagar, against an available vacancy, the order stated.

Ashok Kumar, JKAS, is transferred and posted as mission director, Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)