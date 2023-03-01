Jammu, Mar 1 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said his administration is working with an integrated approach for the development of all sectors in the Union Territory.

He said Jammu and Kashmir has taken a giant leap in the industrial sector and investments from big companies from India and abroad continue to flow into the UT for industrial activities.

"Within two years, we have received investment proposals worth Rs 66,000 crores,” he said, adding in the last six months, one industrial-business unit has commenced its operation every day.

"This reflects the true picture of new and aspirational Jammu and Kashmir," the Lt Governor said, inaugurating the GST symposium and Tax awareness initiative 'Kar-Tavya' for industries, traders association and other stakeholders here.

Highlighting the transformation taking place in the industrial sector with the introduction of new Industrial development policy, he reiterated the government's commitment to developing more land for industries.

“Every facility will be extended to 18 industrial estates in the future. I want more people from J&K to set up industries and avail benefit of industrial development scheme”, he said.

"We are following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of transform, reform and perform to build a prosperous Atmanirbhar J&K. It is the collective responsibility of citizens and business enterprises to unlock potential and drive J&K's economic growth,” the Lt Governor said.

He said the outreach was to help and guide the stakeholders and taxpayers to build synergy and to achieve the prime objective to set J&K on a high growth trajectory.

“Our long-term economic development policies are aimed at reducing inequalities for the welfare of society. Robust growth in business sectors will benefit society as a whole,” Sinha said.

He said it was imperative to ensure that economic growth through stabilization of the tax revenues is ensured at all levels.

“At the same time it should also be ensured that habit gets inculcated in every business enterprise and consumers pay taxes with pride. We must achieve the target of 100 percent GST tax coverage,” he said.

The Lt Governor shared the vision of the UT Government for accelerating growth in various sectors. “We are working with an integrated approach for development of all sectors.”

