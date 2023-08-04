Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 4 (ANI): Areeba Wani, hailing from the historic Kathidarwaza area in Srinagar district, has become a prominent figure in the world of customization art.

Pursuing her BCom Hons, Areeba discovered her passion during the COVID-19 lockdown, and since then, she has been creating remarkable artwork that has garnered a highly positive response from customers.

"I found my inspiration and motivation to start this business during the lockdown. My goal was to achieve financial independence through my passion," said Areeba, beaming with pride.

Areeba's artwork stands out due to its unique and self-made nature, making her business's USP truly special. To aspiring artists, she offers a heartfelt message, "Concentrate on your skills and talent; inshallah, you will succeed one day."

Recently, Areeba had the opportunity to showcase her talents at a prestigious 10-day calligraphy workshop organized by the Department of Culture in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture, and Language, Srinagar.

Her exceptional abilities left everyone in awe, and she was felicitated by Secretary of Culture and Tourism, Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, along with other participants, at the conclusion of the workshop.

"I am truly honoured to have been recognized for my passion for customization art. The workshop was an incredible experience, and I am grateful for this opportunity," Areeba expressed.

Her artistic prowess didn't go unnoticed at the "Startup" event organized by Islamia College, Srinagar, where she was awarded a certificate in recognition of her talent. Areeba also participated in a competition organized by All India Radio, Srinagar, where she received another well-deserved certificate.

Over time, Areeba's talent and dedication have been acknowledged by various NGOs and organizations, further solidifying her position as a rising star in the world of customization art.

"It is overwhelming to receive recognition for something I am deeply passionate about. I am thankful to everyone who has supported and encouraged me on this journey," Areeba expressed with gratitude. (ANI)

