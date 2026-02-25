What Is ‘Alpine Divorce’? Know All About Viral Breakup Trend That Has Taken Over Social Media

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 25 (ANI): A joint team of White Knight Corps of the Army and the Special Operations Group (SOG) Poonch police recovered a significant terrorist cache from the Gani Forest area in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

The arms cache included one big Improvised Explosive Device (IED) weighing 4.5 kilograms, one small IED of 800 grams, two Chinese grenades, one 9 mm pistol, two 9 mm rounds, and twenty-two 7.62 mm rounds concealed beneath a natural cave.

Sharing a post on X, White Knight Corps wrote, "Based on synergised intelligence inputs from own sources and @JmuKmrPolice, a Joint Operation was launched by the troops of #WhiteKnightCorps and #SOG Poonch in the Gani Forest area of #Poonch."

"Displaying precision in coordination, the detailed search led to the recovery of a terrorist cache concealed beneath a natural cave. One big IED (4.5kg), one small IED of 800 grams, two Chinese grenades, one 9 mm pistol, two 9 mm rounds, and twenty-two 7.62 mm rounds were recovered from the site. The IEDs and grenades were destroyed in situ by the Bomb Disposal Team, ensuring the safety of civilians and troops," the post read.

The Bomb Disposal Team destroyed the explosives and grenades in situ, ensuring the safety of both civilians and troops.

White Knight Corps further said that the hunt is still underway.

The Indian Army and SOG Poonch have been conducting regular anti-terror operations in the border district to neutralise terrorist threats and prevent infiltration attempts.

Poonch district, located along the Line of Control, has been a sensitive area with security forces maintaining high alert to counter terrorism and infiltration attempts from across the border.

Earlier on February 22, the Indian Army said that six terrorists were eliminated in the last 20 days in counter-terror operations across the Jammu region, dealing a significant blow to the terror infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

