Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 14 (ANI): The Indian Army has undertaken developmental initiatives in the border areas of the Kupwara district, Jammu and Kashmir, and the Tangdhar sector here. These efforts focus on improving infrastructure and creating employment for local residents.J-K: Indian Army supports development in Kupwara's border villages; focuses on youth, employment

According to Jaffer Hussain Lone, the Sarpanch of a village in Kupwara, the Army has supported development through various means, including the establishment of the Army Goodwill School.

"The Army has done good work here, for instance, there is Army Goodwill School. They have helped in generating employment opportunities. The Army helps us during the harsh winters here," he said.

Earlier, the Indian Army organised a free medical camp in Murchiana village in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, bringing essential healthcare services directly to the local population's doorstep.

The initiative aimed to provide medical assistance to residents, ensuring timely diagnosis and treatment of various ailments. A team of experienced doctors and medical staff conducted health check-ups, distributed free medicines, and educated villagers on preventive healthcare measures.

A special cataract eye surgery camp is being held at 158 Base Hospital, Bengdubi Military Station. Lt Gen RC Tiwari, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, inaugurated the camp on March 20. The Ministry of Defence said in an official statement that the camp is set to "restore vision" for over 350 veterans, dependents, and select civilians.

Conducted under the National Programme for Control of Blindness & Visual Impairment, this initiative underscores the Indian Army's dedication to healthcare outreach and community welfare, as per the ministry. Organised under the Trishakti Corps, the initiative prioritises the vision care needs of serving and retired defence personnel and their families.

Similarly, security forces conducted an operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district and recovered two AK-series Rifles, ammunition, and other war-like stores.

The joint operation was carried out by the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police at Badi Mohalla, Amrui, Kupwara. (ANI)

