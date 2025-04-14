Security has been heightened in Hazaribagh after a clash broke out between two communities (Photo/ANI)

Hazaribagh (Jharkhand) [India], April 14 (ANI): Tensions escalated here following a clash between two communities during a 'yagya' event and procession near a mosque in Barkatha on Sunday. The situation quickly worsened as stone-pelting occurred, and some individuals set fire to straw piles.

Authorities responded by increasing security in the area, with the police confirming that the situation is now under control

Speaking to ANI, SP Arvind Kumar Singh said, "A 'yagya' was happening, and a procession was being taken out. During that, a clash erupted between two communities near a Mosque, stones were pelted, and then some people set straw piles on fire. Right now, the situation is under control. FIR will be registered."

In a recent development, Head Constable, Kodarma Fire Station, SK Singh said, "We saw that 4-5 rooms caught fire. We have extinguished the fire. Now the situation is under control."

On March 26, a scuffle and stone pelting had taken place between two groups during Mangla Julus (procession) as part of the Ram Navami celebration at Jhanda Chowk of Jharkhand's Hazaribagh, as per officials.

Nancy Sahay, Deputy Commissioner, Hazaribagh, earlier said, "One group was playing some songs during the procession, which was objected to by the second group, resulting in a scuffle and stone pelting. But it did not escalate as the forces deployed there took control of the situation. As of now, the situation is peaceful and under control."

On February 26, a scuffle broke out in Hazaribagh's Ichak area over the use of a sound system. The situation escalated into stone pelting, but authorities quickly stepped in. (ANI)

