Two Indian Army soldiers died in blast on Rajouri's Jammu and Kashmir (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): The White Knight Corps of the Indian Army on Saturday condoled the demise of an officer and a soldier who lost their lives in a mysterious blast that took place in the Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking to Twitter, White Knight Corps said, "#GOC #WhiteKnight_IA and all ranks salute Bravehearts Lt Rishi Kumar and Sep Manjit Singh, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty along the Line of Control in Naushera sector on 30 Oct 21 and offer deep condolences to their families."

Earlier today, a mysterious blast took place in the Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir in which both the Army personnel were critically injured. They later succumbed to their injuries.

According to an official statement, Lt Rishi Kumar was a resident of Bihar and Sepoy Manjit Singh was a resident of Punjab.

Another soldier who received injuries was evacuated and is under treatment, PRO(Defence) Jammu informed.

The area has been cordoned off, Army said.

Earlier on October 11, five army personnel including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) were killed in anti-terrorist operations in the DKG area of Rajouri adjoining the Poonch sector. (ANI)

