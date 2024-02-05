Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 5 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority on Monday issued avalanche warnings for many districts.

Avalanche with a 'low danger level' is likely to occur above 2,400 meters over Bandipore, Baramulla, and Kupwara, said JKDMA.

Also Read | TG to Replace TS: Revanth Reddy Cabinet Approves Changing Telangana's Abbreviation to TG From Present TS.

JKDMA also said that an avalanche with a 'medium danger level' is likely to occur above 2,200 metres over Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban, and Ganderbal districts in the next 24 hours.

People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into the avalanche-prone areas.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: Cops Rescue Man From Suicide Bid, Latter Slits Throat Inside Police Station in Palani.

Meanwhile, many places in Jammu and Kashmir continued to receive fresh snowfall, and the temperature lowered to 9 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Several districts are blanketed with several feet of snow in the Kashmir Valley at present, and it affected flights and traffic on the strategic Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

Gulmarg in Baramulla district is covered in a thick blanket of snow as snowfall continues in the region.

a landslide struck the 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Kishtwari Patheri near the Sher Bibi area due to a drastic change in the weather conditions.

The ramsu-Banihal-Srinagar stretch of the highway also recorded massive snowfall, while the rest of the 270 km highway was pounded by rain.

Chopper service to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district also remained suspended due to inclement weather.

On Sunday, a total of 6 IndiGo flights from Delhi to Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar and Leh were canceled due to bad weather conditions in the regions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)