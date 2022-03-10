Bank employee who was shot at by terrorists in Pulwama on Thursday. (Photo/ANI)

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 10 (ANI): A bank employee was shot at by terrorists in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday.

The bank employee identified as Abdul Hamid Wani of Tahab, posted at TP Branch in Murran Chowk in Pulwama district was shot in his leg after which he was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Also Read | Bhagwant Mann Set to be Punjab CM; From Comedian 'Jugnu' to Punjab's Next Chief Minister, Here is The Journey of the AAP Leader.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)