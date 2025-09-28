Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 28 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department celebrated World Tourism Day by hosting a variety of engaging programmes throughout the Valley to boost tourism.

The programmes, including a music festival in Pahalgam and Gulmarg, aimed at spreading a message of positivity and ensuring that the "barbaric" Pahalgam terror attack does not deter people from bringing back discussions about visiting the Union territory once more, according to Director Raja Yaqoob.

Yaqoob, on Saturday, told ANI, "...On World Tourism Day, we organised various programs across Kashmir... In Pahalgam, we organised a bicycle rally and a painting competition among school children. Apart from this, a huge musical festival was also organised in Pahalgam. Similarly, a musical festival was also celebrated in Gulmarg... We aim to bring positivity to the entire country and the entire region, especially in the aftermath of the unfortunate incident in Pahalgam. Now, finally, we can see tourists in large numbers in Jammu and Kashmir."

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Tourism also celebrated World Tourism Day 2025 with the theme "Tourism and Sustainable Transformation", bringing together stakeholders from government, industry, academia, and civil society.

The event was attended by Suman Bery, Vice Chairperson of NITI Aayog, as the Chief Guest. Suresh Gopi, Minister of State for Tourism, Petroleum & Natural Gas, presided over the celebration, while Suman Billa, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, delivered the welcome address.

Reflecting the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) theme, the event highlighted tourism's role in sustainable transformation and its significance in India's journey towards "Viksit Bharat 2047."

The Ministry said the World Tourism Day 2025 celebrations reaffirmed India's commitment to making tourism a movement for building a sustainable, inclusive, and prosperous future, showcasing leadership on the global stage while embracing innovation and people-centric development. (ANI)

