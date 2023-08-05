Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 5 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) commemorated the fourth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 with a grand public programme at Municipality Park, Jawahar Nagar in Srinagar.

The Centre abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 on August 5, 2019, soon after the second term of the PM Modi-led government began.

In a statement released by the BJP, the party asserted, "The abrogation of Article 370 has brought peace, development, and prosperity to Jammu and Kashmir."

The celebration witnessed overwhelming participation from a large number of people, signifying the collective joy and appreciation for the positive changes that have taken place since the landmark decision.

In Jammu, the mood was equally exuberant as people celebrated the occasion with fervor.

Speaking about the transformation in the region, BJP leader Kavinder Gupta expressed his elation, "Now, peace has been established while over 1 crore tourists visited Jammu and Kashmir. Works related to development are happening everywhere."

The anniversary serves as a reminder of the significant strides made in the past four years towards creating a more stable and prosperous environment in the region, the BJP statement mentioned. The collective efforts and initiatives taken by the government have been pivotal in fostering an atmosphere conducive to growth and development, it added.

The event was graced by BJP General Secretary (Org) Ashok Koul, MoS Darakshan Andrabi, and chief spokesperson of the JK BJP Abhijeet Jastoria. (ANI)

