Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 24 (ANI): A commandant-level meeting between the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Pakistan Rangers took place on the international border (IB) at Octroi border outpost (BoP) on Wednesday.

As per the press release from the Public Relation Officer (PRO) BSF, Jammu, the BSF delegation was led by Ajay Suryavanshi, Commandant and Pakistan delegation was led by Wing commander Lieutenant colonel Aquil of 13 Wing Chenab Rangers.

During the meeting commander of both border guarding forces discussed various issues including maintenance of border pillars and the latest infrastructure activities on the border, Pakistan Drone operations and other activities, the release read.

Pakistan Rangers objected to the BSF defence construction work. Both commanders also agreed to resolve all ops matters and border issues with a mutual understanding, it said.

A strong protest was lodged by BSF regarding violation of IB by Pakistan-based drones and also apprised Pakistan. commander to refrain from such activities.

The meeting was held in a cordial and constructive atmosphere and both commanders agreed to work for maintaining a peaceful atmosphere on the border, it added. (ANI)

