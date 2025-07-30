Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 30 (ANI): An empty bus assigned to transport personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) veered off the road and fell into the Sind river in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district, police said, adding that the driver of the bus sustained minor injuries.

"During wee hours, at Resin Kullan, Ganderbal, one empty Bus earmarked for ferrying troops of ITBP, while negotiating a curve, slipped into river Sind. Driver met minor injuries and is stable," Ganderbal posted on X.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) also shared a video of a bus showing personnel engaged in a rescue operation.

No casualties were reported in the mishap. (ANI)

