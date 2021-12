Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 22 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta instructed the district administrations to enhance testing and contact tracing of patients testing for COVID-19 in view of its new Omicron variant during a public health system review meeting on Wednesday.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health & Medical Education, Divisional Commissioners Kashmir/ Jammu, all Deputy Commissioners, MD National Health Mission, Director, Family Welfare, and concerned HoDs participated in the meeting.

Also Read | Omicron Spread: Enforce 'No Mask, No Entry' Rule at Shops and Workplaces, Orders Delhi Disaster Management Authority.

It was informed that the three cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 were reported in Jammu, all of whom are without any travel history and are now being monitored.

All Deputy Commissioners were directed to ensure strict enforcement of COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB), COVID SOPs/ protocols, and micro-containment zones, besides regulating large gatherings. "Any breach on these accounts will lead to the imposition of night curfews and further restrictions", Dr Mehta added.

Also Read | Maharashtra: 46-Year-Old Man Kills Wife Suspecting Her Fidelity in Bhiwandi, Attempts Committing Suicide; Held.

Moreover, the Divisional and District Administrations were asked to establish buffer zones around the declared micro-containment zones and monitor the spread of the disease to guide further actions. All line departments were directed to appoint one nodal officer for ensuring CAB adherence across all Government offices with a special focus on industries and transport.

Further, Health Department was asked to remain in a state of readiness by gearing up their manpower and machinery and firming up the inventory of oxygen supply and medicines. The Health and Medical Education Department was asked to ensure the proper functioning of COVID-related infrastructure including COVID dedicated hospitals, ventilators, oxygen supported beds and oxygen plants.

The Department was also asked to monitor international travellers through the Air Suvidha portal and accordingly make COVID containment arrangements to regulate their testing, quarantine and treatment in respective cases.

Additionally, the National Health Mission was asked to continue with the COVID-dedicated IEC campaign to generate mass awareness on various preventive measures and COVID Appropriate Behaviour, besides completing the full vaccination of the remaining eligible population. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)