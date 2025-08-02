Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 2 (ANI): The second edition of the Chinar Book Festival was inaugurated on Saturday in Srinagar.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, along with Dharmendra Pradhan, were present at the inauguration of the book festival.

Speaking to the mediapersons after the inauguration ceremony, Pradhan said, "Books are a great medium to advance an entire culture and civilisation. The National Book Trust and our department will together undertake many new experiments. Today, we have inaugurated the second edition of the Chinar Book Festival. In the coming days, efforts will be made to give it a permanent form."

"This is its second edition. Students are present here with great enthusiasm. Jammu and Kashmir is a very significant ancient laboratory of our country where many original ideas have emerged," he added.

LG Manoj Sinha said that the annual festival will provide an opportunity for the readers to keep track of new ideas.

"Glad to have attended the 'Chinar Book Festival' organised by the National Book Trust of India. This annual festival will provide an opportunity to the readers to keep track of new ideas and perspectives and interact with eminent writers and scholars from across the country," office of LG Manoj Sinha wrote on X.

LG Sinha called upon the writers to think about rewriting the history to "correct" the facts which were "distorted in the past".

"New generation must be made aware that our civilization was economically prosperous and it was also the global centre of literature, science and spirituality," office of LG Manoj Sinha wrote on X.

The event witnessed participation from a large number of students, educators, and literature enthusiasts, all showing keen interest in the wide range of books displayed. (ANI)

