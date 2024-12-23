Srinagar, Dec 23 (PTI) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday assured a delegation of protesting students that the cabinet sub-committee formed to review the reservation policy in Jammu and Kashmir will submit its report within six months, according to student leaders.

The students are protesting against the reservation policy in Jammu and Kashmir implemented after the abrogation of Article 370.

National Conference leader and Lok Sabha member from Srinagar Aga Ruhullah Mehdi led a peaceful protest outside the residence of Abdullah to support the demand for "rationalisation" of reservations in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We met the chief minister and held discussions on the reservation issue for about 30 minutes. The crux of the discussion was that the chief minister has asked for six months for the sub-committee to complete its work," one of the student leaders told reporters after meeting Abdullah at his residence.

Mehdi, a firebrand leader, had on Sunday announced that he would be joining the student protest.

With the Centre granting reservation to Pahari-speaking people in Jammu and Kashmir, the open merit category has been reduced to 30 per cent while 70 per cent of seats are reserved for various communities.

Students, especially those undergoing training in medicine and surgery, have been protesting, saying the reservation policy promotes mediocrity where merit should reign supreme.

Asked if he was satisfied with the outcome of the meeting between the students and the chief minister, the Lok Sabha member said his satisfaction was immaterial.

"If the students are satisfied, I am satisfied. The good thing is that the process of the sub-committee has been made time-bound. Earlier it was open-ended," Mehdi said.

He said it was wrong to call the event a protest as it was "an assembly of people to discuss" the reservation policy.

Several political leaders including Lok Sabha member from Baramulla Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer and leaders of arch-rival PDP -- Waheed Para and Iltija Mufti -- have supported the protest led by the leader of the ruling NC.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the chairman of the separatist Hurriyat Conference, has also called for "rationalisation" of reservations.

PDP MLA from Pulwama Waheed Para in a post on X said he welcomes Mehdi's decision to stand with the youth in "demanding rationality and fairness in reservation policies. This is a pivotal moment to address pressing grievances and ensure our policies are inclusive, youth-friendly, and just".

Para said at the heart of this matter lies the urgent and vehement demand for proportional representation, a system that allocates opportunities based on the socio-economic realities of communities, ensuring no group is disproportionately favoured or left behind.

"Our demand is not antithetical to affirmative action, in fact, we are in favour of strengthening it. We believe that inclusion through reservation must go beyond tokenism to foster substantive equality. We believe in empowering marginalised communities to not just be present but to shape decisions and lead change.

"However, let's be clear: Merit must remain the bedrock of our systems. Reservations must serve only as targeted exceptions to bridge inequalities, not as tools for perpetual imbalance. Policies that reduce the majority to a minority are neither just nor sustainable," he added.

The Mirwaiz, in a post of X, said the issue of reservations should be addressed with justice and fairness by those in charge, safeguarding the interests of all segments of society, not at the expense of any one group.

"The current status of reservations does that, by undermining the interests of the General/open merit category. Fervent appeal to address their concerns immediately! Support #openmeritstudentsassociation @OMSA_JK sit-in protest," he said.

The Mirwaiz said he would be part of the protests if allowed by authorities. "My delegation will be there to support. Will also raise the issue in #JamaMasjid whenever permitted to go," he added.

Awami Ittehad Party MLA Sheikh Khursheed and chief spokesman Inam un Nabi also joined the protests in support of "rationalisation" of reservations.

