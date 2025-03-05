Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 5 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday highlighted that the territory has gained recognition as a tourist destination and the government has taken several initiatives to promote tourism.

Speaking in the legislative assembly, CM Abdullah pointed out the initiatives that have been taken by the Tourism Department of J-K to develop Gurez valley as an offbeat tourist destination.

Also Read | Baramulla: Suspected Grenade Attack on Police Post in Jammu and Kashmir, No Casualty Reported.

CM Abdullah stated that the Tourism Department of Jammu and Kashmir will examine the need for establishing a Tourism Development Authority for Gurez and the matter would be considered appropriately.

Notably, Gurez Valley has received the "Best of the Destination" award in 2022 while Dawar village in Gurez was honored with the "Best Tourism Village" award in the gold category by the Union Ministry of Tourism in September 2023.

Also Read | Nadiad Shocker: Gujarat Teacher Poisons 3 Men in Twisted 'Trial Run' To Fake His Own Death for Insurance Payout; Arrested for Triple Murder.

During his address on the floor of Assembly, the Chief Minister said, " J-K has recently gained recognition as a tourist destination. In 2022, Gurez Valley received the best of the destination award emphasising its appeal as a unique and emerging tourist spot. Additionally, in September 2023, Dawar village in Gurez was honoured with best tourism village award in the gold category by Union Ministry of Tourism... This accolade highlights the village's cultural richness and tourism potential. To promote Gurez as a new tourist destination, the Department of Tourism, Jammu and Kashmir has taken several initiatives."

"In 2024, commercial rafting was started in Gurez for the first time ever. Besides, during the current financial year, the Department of Tourism Jammu and Kashmir has projected the work with upgradation of Gurez as an offbeat destination. Under the current year CAPEX Budget 2024-25 Part B, Tourism Department shall examine the need for establishing a Tourism Development Authority for Gurez and the matter shall be considered appropriately," he added.

Notably, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed an impressive surge in the influx of tourists in the last two years, according to the Tourism Department of Jammu and Kashmir. As per the data, the territory has drawn a total of 2.12 crore tourists in the year 2023 while 2.36 crore visitors admired the beauty of the serene territory in 2024.

Among this congregation, the territory also witnessed a significant number of international tourists, with 55,337 tourists visiting J-K in 2023. The number increased to 65,452 in 2024. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)