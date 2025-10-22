Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 22 (ANI): National Conference was joined by Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami and several independent MLAs in the meeting to strategise for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Wednesday.

Abdullah also expressed confidence in getting support from Congress for victory on all four Rajya Sabha seats.

Also Read | Chhath Puja 2025: Indian Railways To Run 1,500 Extra Trains in Next 5 Days To Clear Chhath Festive Rush.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "This session is different from other sessions. Rajya Sabha elections will be held after 10 years in Jammu and Kashmir. We decided on a strategy in the meeting so that the National Conference wins all four seats. I thank Tarigami and other independent leaders, who joined the meeting."

When asked about Congress holding a separate meeting, he said that the party leadership in the Union Territory waits for the high command's signal. He added that Congress would not support the BJP.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: RJD Candidate Shweta Suman Breaks Down After Her Nomination Gets Cancelled, Alleges BJP Conspiracy (Watch Video).

He said, "They had their own meeting. They have reiterated that they would not support the BJP. They have their own way; their leadership here has to wait for the high command's signal. This is not new, and no one should have a problem with it. Their high command would not signal to favour the BJP.

He expressed hope in gaining Congress' support after it backed off from the Nagrota bypolls, to leave the seat for the NC.

"They were also ready to contest on the Nagrota seat (in the bypolls), but they backed off and we have fielded our candidate," CM Abdullah said.

He mentioned that the party has approached PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti for their support in the elections.

"Our candidate, Shammi Oberoi, met Mehbooba Mufti and sought their support and vote for our victory. Farooq Abdullah also talked to Mehbooba Mufti on the call. PDP has not made any announcement yet," he said.

The polls for four Rajya Sabha seats will be held on October 24. All four Rajya Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir have been vacant since February 2021, after the retirement of Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mir Mohammad Fayaz, Shamsher Singh, and Nazir Ahmed Laway.

Meanwhile, bypolls in Nagrota and Budgam constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir will undergo polling on November 11, after the demise of MLA Devender Singh Rana and resignation by Omar Abdullah, respectively. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)