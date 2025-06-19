Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 19 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah inaugurated the newly constructed college complex of Government Degree College (GDC) Purmandal in Samba district on Thursday.

According to a release, the event was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, Minister for Higher Education Sakeena Itoo, Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, MLA Vijaypur Chander Parkash Ganga, MLA Gulabgarh Er Khurshid Ahmad, Additional Chief Secretary Higher Education Department Shantmanu, ACS to the Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta, Director Colleges, Deputy Commissioner Samba, and Principal of GDC Purmandal.

In his address, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah described the occasion as a proud and fortunate moment, marking a significant milestone for higher education in the region.

The Chief Minister lauded Minister Sakeena Itoo for her consistent efforts and commitment in both the health and education sectors, particularly in the appointment of new doctors and assistant professors, and in the upgradation of schools.

Responding to the memorandum of demands presented by the students, the Chief Minister assured appropriate action, especially regarding the introduction of new academic courses.

He emphasised the critical importance of health and higher education in the sustained development of any society.

"We want Jammu region to evolve into a hub for tourism--especially religious tourism--which will transform the lives of local communities," he said.

He also assured that demands related to road development in the area would be prioritized.

"I will not consider my mission fulfilled until the day students from outside J&K come here to pursue their education. Today, many of our students are compelled to study outside the state, and during global crises, they face great difficulties," he said.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister and the External Affairs Minister for facilitating the safe return of students from J&K who were studying in Iran, and assured parents of continued efforts to ensure student safety abroad.

He further committed to upgrading government schools in Jammu and Kashmir to improved standards, underlining the government's dedication to strengthening the education sector.

"Government jobs alone cannot eliminate unemployment. Real change will come when our students are trained in world-class skills. And we will not stop until our goals for the youth are fully implemented," he asserted.

The Chief Minister also expressed hope that on his next visit, the college will offer more streams and will rank among the top educational institutions of Jammu and Kashmir.

On the occasion, CM Omar Abdullah also handed over keys of five buses--donated by J&K Bank under its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative--to five Government Degree Colleges in the Jammu division.

Commending J&K bank for the initiative, he said J&K Bank plays a vital role in J&K's economy, and he is glad it's also supporting educational infrastructure--initiatives like these will surely benefit students.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary expressed gratitude to CM Omar Abdullah and Minister Sakina Itoo for ensuring the establishment of a GDC in a remote area like Purmandal, calling it a transformative step for the local population.

Minister for Higher Education Sakina Itoo congratulated the local community on the completion of the college building, recalling that the foundation stone was laid by the Chief Minister in 2013.

She informed that over 500 assistant professors have recently been appointed to strengthen the higher education framework in the Union Territory.

Appreciating the launch of five college buses, she reaffirmed the government's commitment to introducing more subjects and constructing a hostel for students at the college.

"The younger generation must take the lead in fighting societal evils like drug abuse," she urged.

Earlier, Additional Chief Secretary of the Higher Education Department, Shantmanu, highlighted the major features of the GDC campus, which include plans for a four-storey academic block, a large playground and landscaped surroundings. (ANI)

