Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 4 (ANI): Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday inaugurated and laid e-foundation stones for a series of major development projects worth nearly Rs 100 crore in Budgam district, marking a significant boost to the region's civic infrastructure and connectivity.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the initiatives include multiple Jal Jeevan Mission water supply schemes alongside a new multi-level car parking facility, the upgradation of the Kadalbal-Lasjan Road, and the construction of a 2x35-metre steel truss bridge over Nallah Sukhnag in Beerwah.

"Chief Minister today inaugurated and laid e-foundation stones of key projects in District Budgam worth nearly ₹100 crores. These works include multiple Water Supply Schemes under JJM at Gudsathoo, Dreygam, Drang, Kultreh Wanpora, Qazipora, Awanpora, Rangreth Wavoosa, Checkmari Colony, Nowbugh, Delipora Badipora & Zaloosa , Multi-Level Car Parking, upgradation of Kadalbal-Lasjan Road, and construction of 2x35 m Steel Truss Bridge on Nallah Sukhnag at Beerwah, boosting civic infrastructure and connectivity," the CMO posted on X.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced that the government has renamed the SRO-43 scheme as the Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme (RAS) and stated that, under this scheme, orders have been issued for the Kashmir province, and 60 appointment letters have been distributed so far.

Speaking to reporters, the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister assured that under the RAS scheme, if any government employee dies during their service period, a member of their family will be provided a government job. He further added that a similar event under this scheme was also organised in Jammu.

"The scheme, earlier known as SRO-43, is now known as RAS (Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme). In this, the government assures all its employees that, god forbid, if anyone dies during their service period, any member of their family would be given a government job. As part of that, orders were prepared for the Kashmir province, and 60 appointment letters were distributed. Yesterday, a similar event was organised in Jammu...," said Abdullah. (ANI)

