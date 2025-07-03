Srinagar, Jul 3 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday visited SKIMS hospital in Srinagar to enquire about the health condition of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's ailing mother.

Mufti's mother Gulshan Ara is under treatment at the SKIMS -- the premier tertiary care hospital in Soura area of the city.

"The CM visited PDP President Mehbooba Mufti's ailing mother at SKIMS, Soura today and enquired about her condition," the CM said in a post on his official handle on X.

A PDP leader said Ara is under observation and her condition is stable.

