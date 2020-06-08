India News | J-K: Congress Sarpanch Shot Dead by Terrorists

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 8 (ANI): Unidentified terrorists fired upon Congress Sarpanch at Lokbawan, Anantnag who later on succumbed to his injuries at a hospital

Congress Sarpanch Ajay Pandit was shot at by terrorists at main road Lokbhawan in Anantnag district, as per information provided by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

"Today at about 6 p.m., some unknown terrorists fired upon one Congress Sarpanch identified as Ajay Pandit at Lokbawan, Anantnag who later on succumbed to his injuries at a hospital," said Jammu and Kashmir Police. (ANI)

