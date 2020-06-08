Western Command Army Commander Visits Forward Posts Along Chinese Border in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur, Reviews Operational Preparedness

Western Army Commander, Lieutenant General RP Singh (Photo Credits: ANI)

Kinnaur, June 8: Western Army Commander, Lieutenant General RP Singh, visited the forward areas of the Tripeak Brigade in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh on Monday, June 8, to review the current security situation and operational preparedness along the northern borders. India-China Border Standoff: Refrain From Carrying Speculative Stories on Talks in Ladakh Region, Government Advises Media Houses.

The army’s independent infantry brigade is deployed along the international border shared with China. The General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) interacted with the army troops as well as with Indo-Tibet Border Police (ITBP) personnel manning the border posts. Sizeable Number of Chinese Troops Moved into Eastern Ladakh: Rajnath Singh.

ANI Tweet:

Lt Gen RP Singh, General Officer Commanding in Chief, Western Command today visited forward posts on the India-China border in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district and reviewed the operational preparedness of troops deployed there. pic.twitter.com/iXfaBskNTx — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020

Lt Gen RP Singh took an assessment of the ground situation and appreciated their efforts in safekeeping the borders. He also told them to take precautionary measures to keep themselves safe from COVID-19.

The ITBP and Indian Army have stepped up tight vigil along the international border with China in Kinnaur district after Chinese choppers violated Indian air space twice in April and May. Chinese helicopters were spotted twice in Sumdo.