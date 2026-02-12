Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 12 (ANI): A major issue has come to light concerning the security arrangements at the Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan after a video posted by a content creator named Shikha went viral on social media.

The video reportedly contained photographs and visuals from inside the Bhawan, raising serious concerns related to security and the sanctity of the shrine.

Taking cognisance of the matter and with a view to ensuring that both the faith and safety of the devotees remain fully protected, an FIR has been registered at the Bhawan Police Station.

Confirming the action, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board stated that a formal complaint was filed with the police on 11.02.2026. Necessary legal action has been initiated, and further proceedings are underway strictly in accordance with the provisions of law.

The Shrine Board reiterated its commitment to maintaining robust security arrangements and safeguarding the religious sentiments and safety of millions of pilgrims visiting the holy shrine.

Earlier last week, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a high-level meeting of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), finalising a roadmap to overhaul the pilgrimage site and its surrounding regions into a vibrant spiritual hub.

The Lieutenant Governor in a post on X said, "Chaired Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board meeting today. A series of high-impact decisions have been finalised to completely transform the shrine and its surrounding region into India's leading and most vibrant spiritual destination-earning worldwide acclaim."

In the post, the LG mentioned three initiatives approved by the board: an international museum dedicated to Maa Shakti's spiritual heritage, a sound-and-light spectacle modelled on global pilgrimage sites, and a documentary on the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine.

Manoj Sinha explained, since Mata's abode puts Katra city on the global map, the Board has decided to contribute directly for city's transformation. It's the Board's resolve to make Katra clean, vibrant, and equipped with modern infrastructure for residents and the millions of pilgrims who visit. (ANI)

