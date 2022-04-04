Visual from the celebrations at grand fair organised by 110 Battalion of CRPF in Pulwama, J-K (Photo:ANI)

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 4 (ANI): 110 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force on Sunday organised a grand fair to mark the beginning of the celebrations of the Raising Day of the unit on April 8 at its headquarters in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir.

The unit was raised on April 8, 1991, at GC CRPF Pallippuram, Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. The Unit is deployed in the Lethpora area of Pampore in South Kashmir's Pulwama district since 2007.

The unit is organising a series of functions to celebrate its Raising day this whole week.

Speaking to ANI, Commandant Yogesh Purohit said that the fair was organised to give the jawans some respite from the tough duties that they perform.

"On April 8, we have the Raising Day of this unit. So we have started the celebrations from today in which today is the first programme of this fair. We have organised the fair for the entertainment of the jawans to give them some respite from the tough duties," he said.

The officer further informed that they (the unit) have sought help from the SBI in creating awareness among the jawans regarding cybercrime.

"There are various food stalls. We have sought help from SBI the creating awareness among our jawans regarding cybercrime. They have installed their stall. We have also included the local people including children in the fair," Commandant Purohit said.

Inspector Sharavan Kumar remembered the fallen jawans in the Pulwama attack in February 2019.

"I pay my tributes to the martyrs of Pulwama even in this happy event as we are protected because of their sacrifice," he said. (ANI)

