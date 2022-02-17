Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 17 (ANI): Cyber Police Kashmir Zone, Srinagar has successfully recovered an amount of Rs 7 lakhs of gullible people, which was lost in various KYC frauds/scams during the past week, informed the Cyber Police on Thursday.

"Cyber Police Station Kashmir Zone, Srinagar received multiple complaints in the past one week wherein the complainants have been duped in various KYC frauds/scams by the fraudsters. The victims received fake messages and links on their cellphones for completing the KYC of their SIM cards and warned them that their SIM card will be deactivated in case they don't follow the process," stated the Police.

According to the police, the victims were also advised to call on provided fake Customer Care Number where the fraudsters introduce themselves as Customer Care Executives of telephone service providers like BSNL/Jio/AirTel/Vodafone and asking them to complete the KYC verification by downloading some remote access apps like Quick Support, Team Viewer, Any Desk etc.

"Unaware of these trending cyber frauds, the victims downloaded these apps on their cell phones giving complete remote access to the fraudsters. The fraudsters after gaining the access to their cellphones directed them to make some sort of recharge on their banking apps. The fraudsters not only see the victims User ID but also the Password and swindle their hard-earned money from their bank accounts," said the police.

The victims after realizing that they have been trapped in cyber fraud immediately reported to the Cyber Police Station, Kashmir Zone in Srinagar.

Acting swiftly, Cyber Police Station Kashmir Zone, Srinagar after strenuous efforts were successful in saving an amount of Rs 7 lakhs of various victims.

The general public is advised not to entertain or believe persons calling in the name of customer care executives and refrain from downloading any remote access apps like Team viewer, quick support, Any Desk App etc. on their advice/directions. These legitimate apps are remote software tool, which provides third party complete access to the users' cell phones/computer.

Victims in particular and the general public at large have appreciated the work of Cyber Police Station Kashmir, Srinagar for saving their hard-earned money. (ANI)

