Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 23 (ANI): To avert the growing trend of cyber-crimes and frauds, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh on Wednesday issued a circular directing to form teams of well-trained officers to handle cyber-crime investigations.

He further directed to observe 'Cyber Awareness Day' on the first Wednesday of every month to create awareness on cyber-related frauds in all vernacular languages.

"Teams of well-trained officers shall be formed to handle cyber-crime investigations in their each unit/wing and 'Cyber Awareness Day' shall be observed on the first Wednesday of every month to create awareness on cyber-related frauds in all vernacular languages," the order reads.

It further reads that in order to educate public/private sector and increase the cyber resilience of the national event, may include Phishing simulations, Quiz Contacts, lectures, Audio-Visuals presentations on "Best Practices", Social Media Hygiene, Short films, Poster/leaflet etc, in local languages, Intelligence operations "whole of nation" and any other event.

The circular was forwarded to Special Director General of Police, Crime, Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone, and Inspector General of Police. (ANI)

