Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 20 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat concluded a comprehensive two-day tour of the South Kashmir Range. The purpose of the visit was to review the operational preparedness of the police and security forces in the South Kashmir range, an official release said on Sunday.

It included individual operational reviews of Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, and Awantipora districts.During the tour, the DGP also visited forward operational bases at Aripal and the Special Operations Group (SOG) camp at Tral. The visit provided an opportunity to assess the on-ground security preparedness.

The DGP's focus remained on strengthening the existing security grid, ensuring seamless coordination between different security agencies, and bolstering the counter-terrorism efforts in the region. He emphasised the importance of proactive measures and public-friendly policing in maintaining peace and order.

Earlier, on April 8, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi visited Srinagar to assess the prevailing security situation and operational readiness of the forces, and held discussions on issues related to the current security scenario, as per an official statement from the Indian Army.

During his visit, General Dwivedi was provided with a detailed briefing by the Chinar Corps Commander, who outlined the latest developments and operational updates from the region.

The Army Chief also held discussions with the formation commander, covering a range of topics related to the ongoing security challenges and the overall security landscape, the statement added.

The visit was part of the Army's ongoing efforts to maintain high operational standards and ensure that the forces are well-equipped to handle any security threats in the region.

The Indian Army continues to remain vigilant and responsive to evolving security dynamics in Jammu and Kashmir, with leadership regularly engaging with operational units to ensure coordination and effectiveness in maintaining peace and stability. (ANI)

