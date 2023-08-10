Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 10 (ANI): The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban (DKR) Range, Sunil Gupta on Thursday led a comprehensive security assessment and case evaluation during his visit to kishtwar district.

The primary objective of the visit was to ensure robust security arrangements in anticipation of the upcoming Independence Day celebrations and the "Meri Matti Mera Desh" campaign.

The DIG DKR Range presided over a high-level meeting held at the District Headquarters.

During the meeting, DIG DKR Range emphasized the importance of thorough investigations and called for the utilization of modern technological tools to enhance the efficacy of law enforcement efforts. The progress of critical cases was reviewed, and immediate directives were issued to elevate the quality of investigations and streamline trial processes. Notably, DIG DKR Range expressed his firm commitment to justice and urged investigating officers to conclude cases on their merits.

The meeting also highlighted initiatives such as Operation MILAN, Operation Sajra, Operation Touch, Operation Pathshala, Kamdhenu, Bachav, Sanjeevani, and Operation Third Eye. Attendees were encouraged to collaborate with local communities to promote the installation of CCTV cameras, enhancing surveillance and fostering safer environments.

As the nation prepares to celebrate Independence Day, DIG DKR Range and his dedicated team reaffirm their unwavering commitment to upholding security and justice. The visit underscored the determination of law enforcement authorities to ensure a secure and harmonious environment for all citizens. (ANI)

