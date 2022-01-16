Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 16 (ANI): As the COVID-19 cases surged in Jammu and Kashmir, Director of Health Services, Kashmir Dr Mushtaq Ahmad said that the union territory is ready to fight against the virus and appealed to the people to adhere to COVID protocols and get vaccinated.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Mushtaq said, "We are ready to fight this pandemic. We have prepared at every level. We have the preparations of beds, oxygen and medicines. I appeal to adhere to the COVID protocols and not go in the crowd for now. If you have to go out, then follow the SOPs."

The Director further said that with the number of COVID-19 cases rising and Omicron variant being reported in the union territory, all the unvaccinated people should get vaccinated.

"The cases of COVID are increasing for the last 1-2 weeks. The Omicron variant is also reported. We should follow the SOPs and vaccinate ourselves as soon as possible. The children should get vaccinated. It is also important for elderly people more than 60 years of age and the frontline workers to get vaccinated. We have to take precautions at every level," he said. (ANI)

