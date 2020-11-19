Jammu, Nov 19 (PTI) Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Jammu and Kashmir, Atal Dulloo on Thursday reviewed the COVID-19 containment measures for the winter season in the union territory.

During a meeting held through video conferencing, he directed the health department officials to go for effective and focused sampling and contact tracing in all the districts so that the spread of the disease is slowed, an official spokesman said.

Also Read | Delhi Government School's Happiness Curriculum Gets Featured on Harvard University's International Education Week; Manisha Sisodia Invited As Guest Speaker.

Dulloo asked the director Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) and the principals of government medical colleges to run RT-PCR testing facilities at full capacity, he said.

The spokesman said he also laid stress on the updation of results on the ICMR portal on a real-time basis.

Also Read | Union Minister Sadananda Gowda Tests COVID-19 Positive Day After Arriving From Delhi to Bengaluru.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)