Bengaluru, November 19: Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, a day after he arrived to the Karnataka capital from Delhi. The 67-year-old veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader reportedly undertook the test in the afternoon, after facing mild symptoms of coronavirus infection. India's COVID-19 Tally Rises to 89.58 Lakh With 45,576 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Past 24 Hours.

"After initial symptoms of COVID19, I got myself tested and the report came positive. I have isolated myself. I request everyone who has come in my contact to be careful and follow the protocol. Stay safe," Gowda tweeted after his test results confirmed that he had been infected by the contagious disease.

See Sadananda Gowda's Tweet

After initial symptoms of COVID19, I got myself tested and the report came positive. I have isolated myself. I request everyone who has come in my contact to be careful and follow the protocol. Stay safe. — Sadananda Gowda (@DVSadanandGowda) November 19, 2020

Gowda, a BJP lawmaker from Karnataka, is serving as the Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers in the Narendra Modi-led central government. He was part of the first Modi-led NDA government as well, briefly handling the portfolios of Law and Railways.

Gowda, according to a Deccan Herald report, attended a number of public functions in Bengaluru before being diagnosed with COVID-19. He decided to undergo the test after developing cough and experiencing body fatigue in the afternoon, the report added.

