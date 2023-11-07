Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 7 (ANI): EcoKash, in association with Roots, an environmental organisation, organised a natural dyeing workshop in Srinagar on Monday.

It aimed to promote sustainable fashion and empower local artisans by showcasing the use of natural dyes in textile production.

It also emphasised the importance of using natural dyes as an eco-friendly alternative to synthetic dyes, which are harmful to the environment and human health.

The workshop provided participants with hands-on training on various techniques of natural dyeing, including the extraction of dyes from plants, roots, flowers, and other natural sources.

Participants also learned about the properties and benefits of different natural dyes, such as indigo, madder, turmeric, and henna.

They were also taught about the negative impacts of chemical dyes on waterbodies, soil and the ecosystem as a whole.

Notably, this workshop provided a platform for local artisans to showcase their skills and craftsmanship. It encouraged the artisans to incorporate natural dyeing techniques into their work and create sustainable and environment-friendly textile products.

Participants got the chance to exchange ideas, share experiences, and collaborate with each other on future projects.

The Natural Dyeing Workshop not only raised awareness about the benefits of natural dyes but also helped preserve traditional knowledge and foster sustainable practises in the textile industry.

It hoped to inspire more designers, artisans, and consumers to adopt sustainable and eco-friendly practises in the fashion industry.

Insha Mir, the founder of EcoKash, said, "Our basic structure is based on natural dyes and is free from chemicals. Since we are dealing with natural dyes, we actually wanted to give this opportunity to the people of Kashmir wherein they can also learn its process."

"We learnt a lot through this workshop. Several peals that we throw, we can utilise," a participant said. (ANI)

