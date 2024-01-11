Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 11 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate has summoned National Conference President Farooq Abdullah for questioning on Thursday in connection with an alleged money laundering case, agency sources said.

The former J-K Chief Minister has been asked to depose at the federal agency's office in Srinagar on Thursday.

As per sources, Abdullah has been summoned as part of the ED's investigation into the alleged fund scam in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association.

Earlier in July 2022, ED filed a supplementary chargesheet against Abdullah in the case.

The case relates to the siphoning-off of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) funds by way of transfer to various personal bank accounts of unrelated parties, including those of JKCA office bearers, and by way of unexplained cash withdrawals from JKCA bank accounts.

The ED initiated the money laundering investigation based on a chargesheet filed by the CBI on July 11, 2018, against six office bearers of JKCA in the case dated September 21, 2015, for the offenses under several sections of Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) pari-materia to several sections of IPC for wrongful loss to JKCA and corresponding wrongful gain to the accused persons to the tune of Rs 43.69 crore.

The quantum of proceeds of crime identified by ED in this case so far is Rs 51.90 crore, out of which assets worth Rs 21.55 crore have been attached by ED.

The ED earlier arrested Ahsan Ahmad Mirza, the then treasurer of JKCA, on September 4, 2019, and a prosecution complaint was filed on November 1, 2019, against him. (ANI)

