Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 7 (ANI): Exchange of fire took place between terrorists and the Special Operations Group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police in Beeranthub area under Kandi Police Station in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday night, said the police.

Joint parties of the Police, Army and CRPF have rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area.

More information is awaited. (ANI)

