Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 22 (ANI): An exchange of fire was reported between Security forces and terrorists in the Singhpora area of Chatroo in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Thursday morning, the police said.

"Exchange of fire started between Security Forces and terrorists in the Singhpora area of Chatroo in Kishtwar," Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on May 16, VK Birdi, Inspector General of Police for Kashmir Zone, said that six terrorists were neutralised in Jammu and Kashmir under two separate operations in Kelar, Shopian and Tral conducted by the Indian Army in coordination with Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

"In the wake of heightened terror activities in Kashmir Valley, all the security forces deployed here reviewed their strategies. Following this review, there was an intensified focus on operations. On the basis of this intensified focus and coordination, we conducted two successful operations in the last 48 hours during which we had significant achievement. These two operations were conducted in the Kelar in Shopian and Tral areas, which resulted in the neutralisation of a total of six terrorists. We are committed to finish the terror ecosystem in Kashmir Valley," the IGP Kashmir said.

Major General Dhananjay Joshi, GOC Victor Force, elaborated on the anti-terror operations in the Kelar and Tral areas and said that the challenge they faced was "rescuing" the civilian villagers.

"On May 12, we got information on the possible presence of a terrorist group in the higher reaches in Kelar. On the morning of May 13, on detection of some movement, our parties challenged the terrorists, who retaliated with fire. Our parties neutralised them. The second operation in Tral area was conducted in a border village. As we were laying a cordon at this village, the terrorists positioned themselves in different houses and fired at us. At this time, the challenge we faced was rescuing the civilian villagers. After this, three terrorists were neutralised," Major General Joshi said.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, including a Nepali national, were killed, the Indian forces have intensified their operation against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

In retaliation for the terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor, in which precision strikes destroyed terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK) and eliminated nearly 100 terror operatives at key bases in Pakistan. Among the targets were Bhawalpur, the headquarters of Jaish, and Muridke, a key training base of Lashkar. (ANI)

