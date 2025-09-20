Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 20 (ANI): An encounter broke out in the Seoj Dhar area, located on the boundary between Bhaderwah and Udhampur districts in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

According to officials, the encounter broke out around 8 p.m. on Friday night when alert troops of the White Knight Corps established contact with a group of terrorists in the region.

Also Read | Lucknow Shocker: Man Stabs 8-Month Pregnant Wife to Death, Attacks Mother After She Refuses INR 100 for Alcohol in Dasauli; Arrested.

In a post on X, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Jammu, Anand Jain, said, "On actionable intelligence, contact established with terrorists at Seoj Dhar. Encounter in progress. Joint teams of SOG-JKP and the Indian Army on the ground."

https://x.com/igp_jammu/status/1969091538505379939

Also Read | '4-Engine BJP Govt Can't Manage the Capital's Security': AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal Slams Delhi Government Over Repeated Bomb Threats to Schools.

Police confirmed that terrorists were spotted in the Seoj Dhar area, following which the Special Operations Group joined the Army to flush them out.

The Army spokesperson said an exchange of fire took place with the hiding terrorists, leaving one soldier injured.

Meanwhile, additional reinforcements have been rushed to the spot, while choppers and drones have been deployed to maintain aerial surveillance.

Intelligence inputs suggest that two to three Pakistani terrorists may be trapped in the area.

The operations are still underway.

Security has been tightened in the area, especially along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, after an encounter in the Seoj Dhar area. The Seoj Dhar region, which falls on the Doda-Udhampur border, was the site of an encounter between security forces and terrorists that had been underway from yesterday evening.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Northern Command on Saturday homage to Lance Dafadar Bharvad Mehulbhai Mepabhai who lost his life in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal while on operational duty.

"Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, ArmyCdrNC and all ranks of Northern Command pay homage to the braveheart Lance Dafadar Bharvad Mehulbhai Mepabhai, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. Northern Command stands firm with the bereaved family in this hour of grief," the X post by Northern Command read.

Earlier, Chinar Corps of the Indian army also honoured the supreme sacrifice of the jawan, while expressing solidarity with the bereaved family.

"Chinar Corps honours the supreme sacrifice of Braveheart Lance Dafadar Bharvad Mehulbhai Mepabhai, while on operational duty in Ganderbal district. His courage and dedication will forever inspire us. Chinar Warriors salute the valour and sacrifice of the Braveheart. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved family and are committed to their well-being," the X post read.

Earlier on September 19, Chief of Army Staff Upendra Dwivedi, along with all other ranks of the Indian Army saluted the supreme sacrifice Lance Dafadar. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)