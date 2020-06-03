Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter Underway Between Security Forces and Terrorists in Pulwama District

Encounter (Photo Credits: ANI

Pulwama, June 3: An encounter has started between security forces and terrorists in the Kangan area of Pulwama district on Wednesday morning.

Mobile internet in the area has been snapped. Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Tuesday, two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were killed in an operation in Tral. Two pistols and a large amount of ammunition were recovered from them.

