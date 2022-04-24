Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 24 (ANI): An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Pahoo area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

Inspector General of Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists are trapped in the area.

Also Read | Reliance Industries Limited Calls Off Rs 24,371 Crore Future Retail Deal.

"An encounter has started in the Pahoo area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Further details are awaited.

Also Read | Breakthrough Infection With Delta, Reinfection With Omicron in Individual Vaccinated With Covishield Jab, Says ICMR-NIV.

Earlier on Saturday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police informed that two Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists were eliminated during the encounter in the Mirhama area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam.

A number of arms and ammunition were also recovered from their possession. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)