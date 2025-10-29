Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 29 (ANI): A five-year-old male leopard was found dead near Hansu village, Panchayat Kotli wala, Udhampur, by local residents on Wednesday.

Joginder Paul, the incharge of the Wildlife Control Room in Udhampur, reported that when they arrived at the scene, the leopard was already dead. He emphasised that the leopard likely died from a landslide, noting that there were no visible marks on its body and that its nails were in good condition.

"We got a report around 5 am that a leopard had fallen here. When we arrived, we found it dead...I think it was due to a landslide, as there were no marks, nails are in good condition. I think it slid down a hill somewhere. It's about 5 years old and male," Paul told ANI.

However, the wildlife control room incharge stated that the post-mortem examination is still pending, and therefore, the cause will be determined accordingly.

"We will get to know about the rest, through the post-mortem, we will know what happened with him," added Paul.

Earlier on October 25, panic gripped Dhulkot village in Ambala city of Haryana following reports of a leopard sighting near the Air Force station late Friday night. The alert was first raised by the Air Force, which shared CCTV footage showing a wild animal in the area. Villagers were quickly informed through announcements made from the local Gurudwara Sahib.

In response to the warning, a joint search operation was organised by the police, the Forest Department, and local residents. Armed with sticks and other weapons, villagers joined the authorities in the search for the elusive animal. Hence, the Dhulkot village, located adjacent to the Air Force station, was placed on high alert, with villagers diligently monitoring their surroundings. (ANI)

